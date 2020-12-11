MSI Creator P100X 10th Review

MSI Creator P100X 10th Review

We’ve always loved a high-end PC build here at eTeknix, in fact, kick-ass PCs are pretty much the core of everything we do here. More often than not though, those PCs are designed to be big fire-breathing gaming PCs, and while that’s awesome, it’s not for everyone. The new MSI Creator P100X looks set to deliver all the high-end hardware one would expect from a high-end gaming PC, but in a much more professional form factor. While this isn’t being marketed as a gaming PC, the hardware within says otherwise. Of course, if you work in content creation, a high-end GPU and CPU can seriously improve your workflow, cut rendering times and much more.

As I said, it’s a seriously well equipped system, offering up the latest Intel 10th Gen i9-10900K processor paired with the fantastic Nvidia RTX 2080 Super. This isn’t a laptop in a fancy box, this is a proper motherboard, desktop CPU and GPU, just in a SFF mini-ITX case for a stylish desktop appearance. It comes with some great features too, such as Thunderbolt 3, WiFi 6, high-end Audio, and much more. Plus, you get access to the MSI Creator Center and Creator OSD.

Features & Specifications

  • Windows 10 Home – MSI recommends Windows 10 Pro for business
  • Up to the 10th generation Intel® Core i9 processors
  • The latest MSI GeForce® RTX Graphics Card
  • Dual Channel Memory with DDR4 Boost Technology provides the most smooth & fastest real-time previews
  • Thunderbolt 3 delivers the fastest, most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data device & NAS
  • Wi-Fi 6 puts more emphasis on transmission security with speed up to 2.4Gbps
  • Support 2x M.2 PCI-e SSD with 2x 2.5″ SATA Mass Storage
  • Support 5K2K Creating Experience
  • Professional Sound Quality Powered by Audio Boost
  • Easy to Upgrade Design
  • Exclusive Software – Creator Center & Creator OSD
  • 10.36 liters in size, the most compact desktop PC for creators
For in-depth specifications please check out the official product page here.

What MSI Had to Say

“Creator P100 Series were gifted with clean lines, gentle organic curves, a love for different materials, and designers that came from the enduring popularity of the Mid-Century Modern style and they are idolized even today.” – MSI

Product Trailer

