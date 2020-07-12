MSI Cubi 5 10M Comet Lake Mini-PC

The market for mini desktop computers has ironically only gotten bigger. While many others love full-fat giant gaming PC builds, not everyone really has made them all of the time. Having access to a much more compact system, it’s still packing in a punchy processor, can often hit the Mark just as well. Sure, it’s not going to be the ultimate gaming machine, working in office files, photoshop, and even some light video editing, it may very well be all you need. Not forgetting the fact that they are space-saving, more affordable than a full system, and have other benefits like being quieter, cooler running and portable.

“MSI Cubi 5 is the smallest mini PC in its kind. With a 0.66 litre case that still provides all the elements of a desktop-worthy PC.” – MSI

MSI Cubi 5 10M

It’s not like MSI have skimped on the premium features for their system either, as it still packs in the latest Intel 10th generation Core i5 U-Processor. That means also comes with features like Intel Wi-Fi 6, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type C, room to expand of additional storage drives, and it all comes in a form Factor but small enough to sit on your desktop or even be attached to a VESA mount.

2x DDR4 2666MHz SO-DIMMs, up to 64GB

10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 U-Processor

Supports Wifi 6

Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen1 Type C

Maximum to 1 x M.2 SSD and 1 x 2.5″ SSD/HDD

Supports Dual monitors

Supports standard VESA-mount

