MSI Extends Warranty Protection for Items Expiring in March

It’s already pretty clear that the Coronavirus is having a pretty significant impact on the technology industry and, for those of you with products on warranty, we daresay it may not necessarily be one of your highest priorities at the moment to get in your RMA. We are, after all, being largely encountered to avoid public places where possible and a post office would certainly count as one of those.

Well, in providing a pretty solution option, MSI has announced that any of their tech products with a warranty expiring in March will be able to apply for a 2-month extension.

MSI Extends Warranty on Products Expiring in March

Covering pretty much the entirety of their products, in a report via TechPowerUp, MSI has confirmed that (with a little leg work on the consumers part) customers whose warranty is set to expire before the end of March will be able to get an additional 2-months.

This currently applies to the following countries: U.S., Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK

How Can I Apply?

Well, as above, MSI isn’t just offering this extension as a blanket cover. You do need to put in a little work to ensure you are protected. So, what do you need to do? Well, in a nutshell, you need to join the MSI’s Rewards program. Something you can check out via the link here.

This will, of course, result in some emails and essentially having you sign up for their newsletter. I mean, nothing is ever 100% free is it? If your warranty does expire this month, however, it’s not too much to ask to get a free couple of months extra protection on your MSI devices. As above though, this only applies to products whose warranty is expiring this month!

What do you think? Do you think this is a solid move from MSI? Do you think over manufacturers might follow suit? – Let us know in the comments!