MSI G-Series Laptops Hit the Black Friday Sales

With the Black Friday sales firmly upon us, I daresay many of you are looking to snag tech bargains wherever you can. If one of those potential purchases is a laptop, however, then MSI is a brand that certainly (at the very least) warrants some attention.

MSI Black Friday Sale

If you are in the market for a brand new laptop and are looking to get one at a friendly price, then MSI has good news for you. In announcing a Black Friday sale on some of their highly-popular G-series models, there are some nice deals to be had here for some pretty impressive levels of portable gaming performance. Let us, therefore, check out some of the highlighted deals below.

If, incidentally, you want to check out more of our highlights from the Black Friday sales, then be sure to hit the link here!

GF63 9SC 419UK – £799

Specifications:

Intel 9 Gen i5 / i7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Ultra-Thin & Light

You can check out the MSI supported retailers via the link here! or you can head directly to the Amazon sale page via the link here!

GF75 Thin 9SX GTX – £829

Specifications:

Intel 9 Gen i5 / i7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Thin & Light Gaming in 17”

You can check out the MSI supported retailers via the link here!

GL65 9SD 246UK – £1,199

Specifications:

Intel 9 Gen i7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti

15” Thin Bezel Gaming

You can check out the MSI supported retailers via the link here! or you can go directly to the Amazon page via the link here!