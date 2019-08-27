MSI Gaming X RTX 2070 Super Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Photo Gallery 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Ray Tracing Performance 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Final Thoughts 15. Related reviews 16. View All Pages

The Nvidia RTX 2070 has already proven to be a versatile gaming card. However, now things have been pushed to the next level with the launch of the RTX 2070 Super from MSI! Admittedly, we’ve already reviewed a couple of Super graphics cards. They proved to be a nice performance bump over the stock RTX 2070, so I’m expecting to see the same from MSI today. From high-resolution gaming to ray-tracing, the RTX 2070 has a lot of appeal for gamers; so let’s find out how this one performs!

MSI Gaming X RTX 2070 Super

Aside from the boosted performance, you’ll also find their award-winning Twin Frozr 7 cooler design. It features two massive fans over a massive heatsink to shift heat quickly and efficiently to maximise GPU performance. Of course, throw in a few added features like RGB, zero RPM fan mode, and 1-click optimisation (via Dragon Center app), and you’re good to go. The only thing you have to keep in mind with this card is that’s it’s pretty massive, rather heavy, and you will need to ensure it’ll fit in your case. If you’re happy with the specifications and dimensions though, it’s party time.

Features

Boost Clock / Memory Speed

1710 MHz / 14Gbps

8GB GDDR6

DisplayPort x 3 / HDMI x 1 / USB Type-C x1

TORX Fan 3.0 with Double Ball Bearings Dispersion fan blade: Steep curved blade accelerating the airflow. Traditional fan blade: Provides steady airflow to massive heat sink below.

Mastery of Aerodynamics: The heatsink is optimized for efficient heat dissipation, keeping your temperatures low and performance high.

Zero Frozr technology: Stopping the fan in low-load situations, keeping a noise-free environment.

Customize colours and LED effects with exclusive MSI software and synchronize the look & feel with other components.

1 click to optimize all you need for smooth gaming.

What MSI Had to Say

“The much-anticipated return of MSI’s iconic dual fan GAMING series. Combining a mix of black and gunmetal grey with a classy brushed metal backplate, this masterpiece provides you premium design with magnificent and smooth RGB light effects on the outside. The new MSI GAMING card is designed to amaze you!” – MSI

Product Trailer

Specifications

