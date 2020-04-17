MSI Gaming Z Trio 2080 Ti – The First GPU with 16 Gbps Memory

/ 22 mins ago
One of the biggest trends we’ve seen in graphics card releases over the last few months has been the revision of designs to increase or improve the memory. For example, we’ve seen practically every major manufacturer update their 1650 graphics card designs to take the memory from GDDR5 to GDDR6.

In a report via Videocardz, however, while MSI has done something similar, in terms of performance, it may have just tipped the scales in giving them the most powerful gaming GPU currently available on the market.

MSI Gaming Z Trio 2080 Ti

In announcing the launch of their Gaming Z Trio 2080 Ti, MSI has released the first graphics card to feature 16Gbps memory. At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether MSI has achieved this by (essentially) overclocking the existing design further or whether this is a new type of faster GDDR6 memory. One thing, however, is abundantly clear. If the Nvidia 2080 Ti is the fastest gaming GPU around (and we wouldn’t dispute that) then this new design could very well take it to even higher levels!

What Do We Think?

So, the MSi Gaming Z Trio is certainly a powerful graphics card, but there is another factor that’s worth mentioning. In terms of aesthetics, we really like the design of this GPU. It just looks (and sounds) fantastic!

While MSI hasn’t yet revealed the price of the Gaming Z Trio (16Gbps) though, one thing is certain. It’s going to cost you a pretty penny or at least a kidney or two!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

