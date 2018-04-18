MSI GE63 Raider RGB 8RE Laptop Review





MSI GE63 Raider RGB 8RE

Gaming laptops are becoming a more common feature for people on the go. In some instances as well, they are getting ever popular due to the increasing price of PC components. As such, we have been lucky enough to get to check out and put the MSI GE53 Raider RGB 8RE laptop to the test.

Packing an Intel 8th generation i7 Processor and a Nvidia 1060 GPU, this is, at least on paper, a strong performer. This laptop, however, is not all about power. It also managed to do it in style with various RGB lighting effects to both the laptop exterior and the keyboard.

MSI wants to ‘light us up’ with this model, but the question is, are all the lighting effects for show or can the performance match the razzmatazz?

Specifications

Up to latest 8th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor (The model we tested was an i7-8750H)

Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro

Latest GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5

15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080), 120Hz Refresh Rate and 3ms response time panel (Optional)

15.6″ UHD (3840×2160), IPS level panel (Optional)

Mystic Light customizable RGB lighting system

Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by Steelseries

All New Dragon Center with exclusive Gaming Mode

5X bigger Upgraded Giant Speakers and sound by Dynaudio

Exclusive MSI Cooler Boost 5 cooling with dedicated 2 fans 7 copper heat pipes

Nahimic 3 Sound Technology delivering 360⁰ immersive audio experience

Xsplit Gamecaster 1 year free premium license for broadcasting, recording and sharing

WTFast free premium license for 2-months

Further specification on the laptop can be checked on the MSI website.

Packaging

The laptop comes in black packaging. The MSI logo is prominent in the centre as well as their logo. Overall, albeit rather plain, it does look highly professional. As always red on black is always a great colour combination for eye-attention. It is, in addition, a nice touch that the handle of the box is also red (with the MSI logo) to match with the branding. Many companies would have been tempted to make it black or clear; a little touch I know, but it’s still nice.

What’s in the Box?

Inside the box, everything is well presented. The laptop sits front and center in a protective sleeve. It is again a minor point, but the addition of the logo emblazoned on it is a nice touch. The side compartments hold the power block and cables and underneath you will find the laptop documentation. No CD or drivers are included which is a little unusual, but the laptop does have an extensive recovery mode. As such you should have nothing to fear. Regarding the packaging, nothing feels cramped, yet everything feels well placed.

The system also comes complete with several manuals. These include;

CE Compliance Booklet

MSI Quick Start Guide

MSI Hotkey Recovery Function Guide

Warranty card

EU Regulation notices.

The manuals are well written and not too daunting, but truth be told while you should, of course, keep them all, the only one that is particularly important is the product recovery guide. This is because the laptop (or at least the one we received) does not come with installation drivers.

The laptop comes packaged with the power block and a UK cable. Unlike some laptops, the battery is not removable or separate, and as such, this is all you need to get going. Also, it was a little unusual not to see an EU or US adaptor included. Instead, MSI has decided to only supply power cables based on localization. Additionally, the manuals are all only in English so not to swamp you with booklets. The power supply is reasonably small, at least in comparison to some we have seen in the past.