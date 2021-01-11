MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop with Nvidia 3080 Leaks

On January 13th, MSI is set to hold its virtual showcase event at part of CES 2021. While we clearly expect to see a lot of product launches from the company, however, most eyes are turned towards gaming laptops with the AMD Ryzen 5000 and Nvidia 30XX mobile certainly sounding like a pretty potent combination.

Well, following images posted online by Notebookcheck, various pictures of the upcoming MSI GE76 Raider gaming laptop have appeared online and not only does it include a very eye-catching ‘dragon’ aesthetic, but it also reportedly comes packed with an Nvidia 3080 mobile graphics card!

MSI GE76 Raider

As part of the leak, a picture of the MSI GE76 Raider, with a number of concept art pictures, have leaked online and in terms of visuals, MSI certainly seems to be pushing the boat out with its insanely detailed dragon design on the surrounding case of the laptop.

In something that may be mildly disappointing to some, however, this will not feature one of AMD’s upcoming mobile Ryzen 5000 processors. It will instead feature a combination of the Intel Core i9-10980HK and RTX 3080 Mobile which still sounds more than a little impressive!

Where Can I Learn More?

MSI’s ‘MSIology’ event will be live-streamed on YouTube on January 13th at 4 pm GMT. So if you want to check out all the latest news and announcements from them, click on the link here! – If this laptop design is anything to go by, however, then clearly some big things are just on the horizon from MSI and we can’t wait to check them out!

