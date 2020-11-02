MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X Premium GPU Leaks

Following the initial launch of the Nvidia 3080 graphics cards back in mid-September, while we have seen a number of AIB partners reveal a fairly extensive range of custom-designed models, there hasn’t been much around in terms of the premium ‘high-end’ level of the market. Effectively, a GPU that is truly swinging for the fences in terms of not only performance but also aesthetics.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, it may have taken a little while, but it seems that MSI may be finally ready to launch their super top-spec Nvidia 3080. Namely, the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X

It would be fair to say that premium level designs from AIB partners have taken a lot longer to hit the market than many originally anticipated. Although, as you’re likely aware, stock levels for any 3080 are amazing slim, the vast majority of designs that have been available are largely just mildly modified ‘reference’ designs.

Given that ‘SURPIM’ (likely) represents a new high-level branding from MSI, however, we fully anticipate this to be one of the most powerful 3080’s available on the market.

Release Date/Price?

At the time of writing, the only confirmation we have that the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X exists is the image above. As such, we know nothing concrete in terms of its specifications, release date, nor how much it will cost. It is, however, being suggested that this GPU will be formally launched on November 10th. And as for price, well, don’t expect it to be cheap! – As this is a premium product, it’s almost certainly going to carry a premium price tag!

