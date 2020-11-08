MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X Images Leak

It goes without saying that regardless of which model, if you’ve been looking to purchase one of Nvidia’s new 30XX graphics cards, finding one available for sale (at a reasonable price) has been more than a little difficult since they hit the market last month. – In terms of custom premium designs, however, there hasn’t exactly been masses of products flooding the market from the 3090 range. Well, at least not yet.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, images of the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X have leaked online and, if the rumors are true, this may well represent one of the beefiest GPUs around. Well, at least until AMD releases the 6900 XT (*shots fired*).

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X

We should not that, officially speaking, the new ‘SUPRIM’ series is still pending formal confirmation from MSI. It is, however, believed that this will represent their brand new ‘top of the line’ graphics card specification. Unfortunately though, at the time of writing, we have absolutely no idea exactly what this graphics card will represent in terms of clock speeds, but the short version is that this will be an exceptionally powerful GPU.

With such a hefty performance potential, however, there will clearly be something of a notable downside. While reference models of the Nvidia 3090 will already cost you something in the region of £1,400-£1,600, it’s more than likely that this particular GPU from MSI is going to tip the scales towards the £2,000 area. And potentially, even more, depending on just how potent it really is!

So yes, you can look to get one of these, but keeping both of your kidneys may not be a viable option for the vast majority of PC consumers.

When Will We Know More?

While no exact release/launch date has been confirmed for the ‘SUPRIM’ series, it is understood that MSI will reveal something before the end of this month. With such a release date, however, it will undoubtedly draw comparisons to AMD’s new Radeon 6000 graphics cards and, between the two, it’s honestly hard to say who’s going to have the truly top-end advantage. As soon as we find out, however, we will, of course, be the first to tell you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!