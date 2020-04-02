MSI/Gigabyte/Razer Launch Intel 10th-Gen/Nvidia Super Laptops

Around a week ago, rumors began to emerge that April 2nd was going to be a pretty big day in terms of laptop releases. Why? Well, not only would it be the date in which Intel officially launched their 10th-gen Comet Lake-H processors, but also that it would see Nvidia bring their ‘Super’ graphics cards to the mobile market.

Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake-H and Nvidia ‘Super’ Laptops!

Well, April 2nd is here and it seems that the rumors were indeed correct. Through various PR launches, MSI, Gigabyte and Razer have all confirmed laptop launches featuring this new, and potentially amazingly potent, CPU/GPU combination!

MSI

Starting with MSI, in their announcement that they confirmed the launch of 12 new variants of laptop designs. While there isn’t anything notably new in the launches in terms of their outright aesthetical designs, the biggest talking point is that all 12 models will feature an Intel 10th-gen Comet Lake-H processor.

In terms of Nvidia’s ‘Super’ graphics cards, the range will effectively see launches including all of their 20XX range and, of course, these new mobile-specific models!

For more information, you can visit their official website via the link here!

Gigabyte

Following a similar theme, Gigabyte has also announced a new range of laptop models. These, again, feature various combinations of the Nvidia 20XX (Super and non-Super) graphics cards and, of course, Intel 10th-gen processors.

Of all the models released, the Auros 17X and Aero 17 HDR stand out as the most impressive (in terms of specifications). As you can see above, however, that performance comes with a pretty hefty price tag!

For more information, you can check out the official Gigabyte website via the link here!

Razer

Comparatively, Razer has much fewer new laptop models. That doesn’t mean, however, that they’re not worth checking out. Compared to the other releases, however, in regards to the Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics card range, Razer (seemingly) only supplies models up to the 2070. So if you’re after the highest specification laptop from this new combination, you might need to look elsewhere.

It should, of course, be noted that comparatively, Razer is a much smaller brand. With the launch of the Blade 15, however, they clearly have a solid middle ground that will be a tempting proposition to many consumers out there who are excited to be a part of this truly next-step in laptop performance!

For more information, you can check out the official Razer website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking to get one of these new laptops? – Let us know in the comments!