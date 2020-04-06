MSI GK30, GM30 & GH30 Gaming Peripherals Review

Is it time to upgrade your dusty old gaming peripherals for something fresh and exciting? Or perhaps you’ve just built your first gaming PC, or at least are planning to build one and need some peripherals? With a little change from £120, you can grab all three of these from MSI. Here we have the GH30 gaming headset, the GK30 gaming keyboard and the GM30 gaming mouse. They’ve been designed to be a little more affordable, but also still appealing to PC gamers and deliver solid performance. Of course, it’s my job today to see if they live up to that expectation.

MSI Gaming; GK30, GM30 & GH30

They may be “affordable” but they’re still from a premium gaming brand. So you’ll find the headset comes with powerful 40mm drivers, an on-cable controller and a detachable microphone. The keyboard uses tactile plunger switches, with full RGB lighting and built-in multimedia controls. Finally, we have the GM30 mouse, which offers up RGB lighting, a PAW 3327 optical sensor, and six programmable buttons. On paper at least, all of these things sound pretty great!

GH30 Headset

Large 40 mm drivers

Extra 3.5 mm splitter cable to use microphone and speaker on PC

Lightweight and foldable headband design

Detachable microphone

Easy volume and microphone control

GM30 Mouse

U-shaped edge RGB lighting with over 9 lighting effects

PAW-3327 Optical Sensor up to 6200 DPI

Polygonal side buttons with effortless pressing

Fine-tune detailed settings with MSI Dragon Center

Double injection and Dragon scale side grips

GK30 Keyboard