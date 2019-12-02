MSI GTX 1650 SUPER Gaming X Review
Earlier this year, we reviewed the new budget gaming cards from Nvidia. The GTX 1650 was mighty impressive for the size, power efficiency and cost, and you can check out those reviews below. However, Nvidia thinks they can beat themselves at their own game with the GTX 1650 SUPER. A tuned up, refined and apparently much faster take on their budget gaming card.
MSI GTX 1650 SUPER Gaming X
Seven months ago we put the MSI Gaming X GTX 1650 through its paces. It’s a great little card that looks just as sexy as its more expensive counterparts. However, both Nvidia and MSI think they can beat that. The new GTX 1650 SUPER Gaming X is tuned up and promises much more performance for a very reasonable price. Will it take down even the GTX 1660 or even the current offerings from AMD, or even the past offerings from AMD? Let’s find out!
Features
- Turing architecture
- 1530MHz Base Clock & 1725 MHz Boost Clock Reference
- 4 GB GDDR6
- 12 Gbps memory
- 128-bit bus
- Nvidia NVENC Encoder
Specifications
Turing Architecture
“Featuring concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases on today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over previous generation for a faster, cooler, and quieter gaming experience.” – Nvidia