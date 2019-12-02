MSI GTX 1650 SUPER Gaming X Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Borderlands 3 13. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 14. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 15. Overclocking 16. Final Thoughts 17. View All Pages

Earlier this year, we reviewed the new budget gaming cards from Nvidia. The GTX 1650 was mighty impressive for the size, power efficiency and cost, and you can check out those reviews below. However, Nvidia thinks they can beat themselves at their own game with the GTX 1650 SUPER. A tuned up, refined and apparently much faster take on their budget gaming card.

MSI GTX 1650 SUPER Gaming X

Seven months ago we put the MSI Gaming X GTX 1650 through its paces. It’s a great little card that looks just as sexy as its more expensive counterparts. However, both Nvidia and MSI think they can beat that. The new GTX 1650 SUPER Gaming X is tuned up and promises much more performance for a very reasonable price. Will it take down even the GTX 1660 or even the current offerings from AMD, or even the past offerings from AMD? Let’s find out!

Features

Turing architecture

1530MHz Base Clock & 1725 MHz Boost Clock Reference

4 GB GDDR6

12 Gbps memory

128-bit bus

Nvidia NVENC Encoder

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

Turing Architecture