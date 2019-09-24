MSI Immerse GH50 Gaming Headset Review

Earlier this year, we saw MSI at Computex 2019. At the show, we got our first glimpse of the new GH50 gaming headset. However, today, it’s finally in the eTeknix office for us to really put it through its paces. While it sports the features of a more premium headset, MSI has really pushed this one to be quite affordable. Have they got the balance right? Well, that’s what I hope to find out.

MSI Immerse GH50

As I was saying, the MSI Immerse GH50 comes pretty well equipped with some premium features. It features powerful 40mm drivers as well as a rumble driver to give an added low-end kick to the bass. Throw in some soft ear padding, plenty of ergonomic adjustments, an on-cable controller, and even RGB, and we’re certainly off to a good start. For gamers, you’ll also find a lovely detachable microphone. The headset is hard-wired, but since it’s USB, it’s pretty much plug-and-play ready.

Features

  • 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound
  • RGB Mystic Light,
  • USB In-line Controller
  • 40mm Drivers
  • Detachable Microphone
  • Foldable Design

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official MSI website here.

What’s in the Box

The headset comes bundled with a chunky detachable microphone, which is easily removed and stored away when not needed. There’s also a large protective bag to keep the headset free from scratches and dust when not in use. Of course, there’s also the usual documentation too.

The headset its self comes hard-wired with a large USB cable. It’s a bit cumbersome, and a detachable cable would have been more welcome. However, if that helps maintain a good price, I can let it slide.

