MSI Introduces New Laptops with Slim Bezel Design

Less Bezel = More Screen Space

MSI has unveiled their latest laptops, all of which feature thin bezel designs. These new models are the GF63 and the PS42 notebook, respectively tailored for gamers and professionals. These join the previously announced GS65 to bring the latest notebook standard to the foreground.

What Can Gamers Expect from the MSI GF63 Notebook?

The GF63 is currently on display at Computex 2018, featuring a 15.6-inch ultra slim footprint and weighs less than 2kg. It has the same proven 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU combination as other MSI laptops.

Its enclosure cover is made of brushed aluminium for a premium look, while it sports the MSI dragon shield proudly at the center. Underneath is an asymmetric dual-pattern that sets the GF63 apart from other gaming laptop aesthetically.

The gaming notebook also comes with a Steelseries keyboard featuring fully backlit keys, enabling gamers to see the input even in the dark. Plus, it has gold plated audio connectors along the right side with USB ports so adding peripherals like headsets and mice is convenient. There is also a USB Type-C port for additional storage. Plus, there is an HDMI port at the rear for connecting an external display.

This laptop starts at only $999 USD with a 1920 x 1080 panel and is about ~22.5mm thick when closed.

What Can Professionals Expect from the MSI PS42 Laptop?

Like the GF63, the new MSI PS42 is slim and has impressively narrow bezels. However, it comes in a more elegant silver colour as part of MSI’s “Prestige” series. It weighs even less at only 1.19kg and is only 15.9mm in height. This notebook features the same 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as a discrete NVIDIA MX150 GPU. Users can expect up to 10+ hours on this notebook, in comparison to 7+ hours with the GF63 laptop. It also has the conveniences that professionals require such as: fingerprint sensor, HDMI, USB Type-C, and SD card slot.

Unlike the GF63, the PS42 sports a 1920 x 1080 IPS panel which promises 100% sRGB coverage. MSI also changed the webcam position towards the bottom of the screen to maintain a thin bezel at the top. Effectively turning it into a chin-cam. However, they are not the only ones to do so with DELL doing the same with their XPS models.

MSI did not disclose pricing yet, but it will most likely start at around $999 USD as well like the GF63.