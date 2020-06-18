MSI Launches BIOS Updates for AMD Ryzen 3000XT CPUs

Following AMD’s launch of their new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors, MSI has made great efforts to offer optimized BIOS updates for 300-, 400-, and 500-series motherboards. The latest AMD Combo PI V1 version 1.0.0.6 BIOS for 300 and 400-series motherboards will be ready for users to download and update by the end of June. Well in advance of AMD’s July 7th release date!

Regarding 500-series motherboards, Combo PI V2 version 1.0.0.2 BIOS will be released at the beginning of July. While the updated BIOS updates are mainly optimized for the new Ryzen CPUs, if you were wondering, there is a lot of other good reasons to install them!

MSI Launch New BIOS Updates for AMD Ryzen 3000XT

While the primary highlight of the BIOS update is to offer support for AMD’s latest processor releases, there is a lot more to it than just that! In announcing the launch, MSI has also confirmed the following additions/improvements that have been made to their BIOS functions:

Support discrete graphics card identification, allowing users to successfully enter OS with AM4 CPU (w/o integrated graphics) and without graphics card installed.

Solve compatibility issues for graphics card and USB sound card.

Optimize A-XMP memory functions

Optimize BIOS function – Memory Try It!

Optimize FCH BCLK-related functions

Where Can I Grab My Update?

As above, the updates are not yet officially available to download. For those of you on current 300/400 AMD motherboard platforms, however, you should get your latest version before the end of this month. If you do, therefore, want to keep tabs on that, you can visit the official MSI website via the link here!

While we freely admit that updating your BIOS can (particularly for inexperienced users) be a scary thing to do, it seems well worth it in this instance regardless of whether you’re planning on making the move to the AMD Ryzen 3000XT range of processors! Fortunately, as you can see in this article, MSI is more than happy to try and make your update as stressless as possible!

