MSI Launches H370, B360 and H310 Motherboards

More Affordable Board Options for Coffee Lake

We have seen some photos of these MSI boards leak out several weeks ago. However, they are now all officially launched. Finally, giving more affordable options for those looking to build an Intel Coffee Lake system. While the 300-series chipset family only had the Z370 chipset initially, it now has the H370, B360 and H310. In case you are curious as to what features are available or not available between each, here is a handy comparison chart:

As for MSI’s boards, here are some of the more notable boards from their newest line up.

MSI B360M Mortar/Mortar Titanium

One of the most notable is a Titanium version of their micro-ATX Mortar motherboard with a B360 chipset pictured above. It has a fully silver look, including a matching PCB and heatsink color. It also comes in a regular non-Titanium black version.

Unlike previous budget boards, MSI doubles down on the VRM heatsink design. It is much larger and extends almost to the the rear IO area. MSI also provides custom stickers for this model, encouraging users to customize their boards. The extra space on the heatsink certainly looks like the perfect canvas for this.

MSI H370 Gaming Pro Carbon

Another notable new board is the H370-chipset version of the Gaming Pro Carbon. Just like the Z370 version it comes with multiple features including a heatsink on one of the M.2 slots, Mystic Light RGB LED and front-panel USB 3.1 Gen 2. The big difference is of course, the lack of overclocking capability as limited by Intel. It also comes fully decked out in carbon black, with carbon fibre patterns on the heatsinks.

MSI B360F-PRO

We’ve seen photos of the H310F-PRO crypto-mining motherboard leak out, but MSI is announcing that they actually have a B360F-PRO out as well. The B360 chipset affords more PCIe lanes so more cards can be installed. The H310F-PRO has a dozen PCIe x1 slots and one full-size PCIe x16 slot available. Meanwhile, the B360F-PRO has 17 PCIe x1 slots and one full-size PCIe x16 slot.