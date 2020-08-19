MSI Launches its AMD B520 Motherboards

MSI, the world-leading motherboard manufacturer, proudly announces AMD A520 series motherboards. Ever since AMD launched Ryzen Desktop Processors with AM4 platform, MSI has occupied the market with its AM4 motherboards. A520 is the successor of A320, which does not support PCIe 4.0 and upgrades all PCIe 2.0 lanes to PCIe 3.0. With the support of 7nm 3rd Gen Ryzen and Ryzen 4000 G-series processors, A520 is the best choice for Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 3 PRO processors.

MSI Launch AMD B520 Motherboards

Together with the AM4 Ryzen processors, MSI offers an A520 motherboard lineup from MAG Series to PRO Series with MSI’s exclusive features to satisfy all types of users’ needs. Exclusive DDR4 Boost and A-XMP provide stability and compatibility to memory and push its performance up to 4600MHz. Moreover, all MSI A520 motherboards adopt a premium 2oz thickened copper PCB to provide better performance and stability.

msi AMD A520

FOR GAMERS – MAG A520M VECTOR WIFI

MAG A520M VECTOR WIFI is the latest weapon of MAG Series. Equipped with MSI Extended Heatsink Design, it is well-prepared for the potential rise in temperature. Turbo M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr allows for maximum performance without throttling condition. It supports Wi-Fi AC 3168 and Gigabit LAN to provide the flexibility of networking experiences. Onboard DisplayPort and HDMI bring the APU’s performance into full play.

FOR PRO AND BUSINESS – PRO SERIES AND DASH LAN

PRO Series provides users a smarter working environment. All MSI A520 PRO motherboards support Turbo M.2 Gen3 x4 and 4K HMDI display. There are 3 Micro-ATX motherboards – A520M PRO, A520M -A PRO, and A520M PRO-C DASH.

A520M PRO-C DASH is designed for a business and corporate environment, with the featured COM port, Printer port, and DASH LAN fulfilling all the workplace’s needs.

Where Can I Learn More?

With so many AMD B520 motherboards launched, there is clearly quite a lot to digest here. Particularly if you’re in the process of picking the design that best suits your needs and budget. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these releases, you can check out the official MSI product website via the link here!

