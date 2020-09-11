MSI Launches the MAG B550 TORPEDO Motherboard

MSI, a world-leading motherboard manufacturer, proudly announces the new member of the MAG family: the all-new MAG B550 TORPEDO. For the 3rd Gen Ryzen processors & Ryzen 4000 G-series processors, the new MAG B550 TORPEDO motherboard is designed to be the best choice in its class. The MAG B550 TORPEDO has the same military theme as all the other members in the MAG family.

The 10 Dual Rail Power System with smart power stages and the stunning extended heatsink allows the MAG B550 TORPEDO to stably supply the power needs for multi-core processors. It supports up to AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16 cores processors.

MSI MAG B550 TORPEDO Motherboard

Besides the heatsink on the power stage components, the MAG B550 TORPEDO also has the M.2 SHIELD FROZR that maintains the temperature of the PCI-E Gen 4 SSDs that it also supports. Support of the PCI-E Gen 4 graphics card is the next highlight of this motherboard. The PCI-Express signals are strengthen and protect against electromagnetic interference for stutter-free user experience by the steel Armor PCI-E slot. Be ready to enjoy the superior bandwidth with MSI lightning Gen4 solution.

Lastly, both front and rear Type-C connectors are ready for the latest USB Type-C devices. 2.5G LAN with LAN manager provides gamers incredibly fast data transfer speeds and low latency connection to the internet. The pre-installed IO shield makes the build process even easier than before. None of the features that modern motherboards have is missing.

It can be seen with half an eye that MAG B550 TORPEDO will lead players to dominate the battlefield and conquer the enemies.

Features

Support for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors and future AMD Ryzen™ processors with BIOS update

Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5100+(OC) MHz

Lightning Fast Game experience: PCIe 4.0, Lightning Gen 4 x4 M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen 2

Premium Thermal Solution: Extended Heatsink Design with additional choke thermal pad rated for 7W/mk and PCB with 2oz thickened copper are built for high performance system and non-stop gaming experience.

Enhanced Power Design: 10+2+1 Duet Rail Power System, Digital PWM, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.

Latest Network Solution: Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager deliver the best online experience without lag.

Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.

Audio Boost: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience.

Multi-GPU: With Steel Armor PCI-E slots. Supports 2-Way AMD Crossfire™

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, MSI has not confirmed a specific release date for the new MAG B550 TORPEDO nor what kind of MSRP we should expect when this hits stores shelves. If you do, however, want to learn more about this new motherboard design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!