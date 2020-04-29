MSI Launches MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard

MSI has proudly introduced the all-new (and highly-anticipated) X570 motherboard, the MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI. For the 3rd Gen Ryzen processors, the new MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard is optimized with the best performance in every aspect. Military totem style coupled with a rugged and powerful heat dissipation design, the MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI successfully subverts all other key players in the mainstream market. The 12X60A SPS Power Stages design, can stably supply the performance needs of multi-core CPUs, supports up to AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core processors.

MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard

Coupled with MSI’s exclusive heat dissipation technology, Extended Heatsink design, MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI can maintain a stable processing frequency under severe conditions with high loads. The exclusive Frozr Heatsink design has Zero Frozr Technology that stops the fan when the temperature of the chip is at low power, reducing the generated system fan.

Details and Specifications

Lastly, with the graphics card’s excellent placement, the chip set will always have a good air flow. First introduced 2.5G LAN and the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution ensure high-bandwidth and low-latency for gamers and incredible data transfer speed faster than ever before. PCIe 4.0 technology is a must, including 2x Lightning Gen 4 M.2 with 2x M.2 Shield Frozr to support up to 64 GB/s bandwidth and faster transfer speed.

Supports 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen ™ / Ryzen ™ with Radeon ™ Vega Graphics and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen ™ with Radeon ™ Graphics Desktop Processors for Socket AM4

Lightning Fast Game experience: PCIe 4.0, Lightning Gen4 x4 M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr, StoreMI, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen 2

MYSTIC LIGHT: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.

Frozr Heatsink Design: Designed with the patented fan and double ball bearings to provide the best performance for enthusiast gamers and prosumers.

Set Core Power Free: Extended Heatsink Design, Core Boost, Digital PWM IC, 8+4 pin CPU power connectors, Game Boost, DDR4 Boost

AUDIO BOOST: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience

Dragon Center: A brand new software that integrates all MSI tools like GAME MODE, LIVE UPDATE, AMBIENT LINK with a user-friendly interface.

Both front and rear Type-C connectors are ready for the latest USB Type-C devices. MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI comes with millions of colors and 29 stunning LED effects. Mystic Light offers customization options for an ever-changing RGB experience. There’s no doubt that the MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI will once again lead players to glory.

For more information on this new motherboards, you can check out the official product page via the link here!