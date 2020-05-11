MSI Launches MEG Z490 Unify/MEG Z490I Unify Motherboards

MSI has just announced the launch of the latest MEG Z490 UNIFY and MEG Z490I UNIFY motherboards. A design dedicated to users who prefer something other than RGB with the black design and embossed dragon mylar symbolizing a mysterious and high-quality image without the redundant LEDs.

Performance-wise, it is tailored for hardcore gamers and enthusiasts, emphasizing the true value of the motherboard and enhancing not only the thermal but also power solution, combines MSI’s premium layout, digital power design, and exclusive Mirrored Power Arrangement, MEG UNIFY series is ready for the challenge of high-end processors.

MSI Z490 Unify Motherboards

All MSI Z490 series including UNIFY motherboards are PCI-E Gen 4 ready (even if Comet Lake-S isn’t). Adopting tons of components, enhanced layout placement and PCB design dedicated for PCI-E Gen 4 solution, the MSI Z490 series motherboards ensure higher bandwidth and faster transfer speeds stability. It is ready 4 the future.

The spirit of UNIFY motherboards is releasing true power for heavy gamers and power users. The enhanced cooling solution for both UNIFY motherboards helps unleash the Intel 10th gen processor’s performance. Frozr heatsink design with double ball bearings fan, aluminium cover with extended heatsink, Heat-pipe connected mos heatsink with 7 W/mK thermal pad and M.2 Shield Frozr all ensure that the extreme performance will not be bothered by high temperature.

To fully support Intel’s high-end processor with up to 10 cores, both UNIFY motherboards adopt aggressive VRM with digital power design and the highest quality components with 90 A Smart Power Stage. MEG Z490 UNIFY features incredible 16+1 phases with exclusive Mirrored Power Arrangement which ensures identical power delivery in each doubled phase. For the Mini-ITX version, direct power phase design breaks through the limitation of its PCB size, making it ready to be the world record breaker!

For gamers that put heavy emphasis on high performance, MSI UNIFY series motherboards provide high-speed transmission 2.5G LAN with Wi-Fi 6 AX solution, offering the latest wired and wireless connection. Exclusive to MEG Z490I UNIFY, Thunderbolt 3 port delivers the fastest and most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data device with transfer speeds up to 40 Gb/s, creating one compact port that truly does it all. The Triple Turbo M.2 on MEG Z490 UNIFY provides transfer speeds up to 32 Gb/s for the latest SSDs. It also features Shield Frozr to keep M.2 SSDs safe while preventing throttling, making them faster and more stable.

What Do We Think?

In terms of aesthetics, the boards do look pretty fantastic and if you have little love for RGB, appear to be a very excellent choice not only in terms of visuals, but what the designs bring in terms of features and functionality.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new motherboards, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!