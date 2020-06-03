MSI Launches the MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon EK X Motherboard

MSI, the world-leading gaming components manufacturer, proudly announces its partnership with premium liquid cooling system company EK. Together, they will co-operate the new selection for the latest Intel Z490 motherboard for socket LGA 1200 – MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X.

Inspired by supercars, the latest CARBON iteration from MSI is more astonishing than ever. A monoblock that aesthetically blends with the motherboard, the iconic carbon fiber, and matching engraved design shows its refined quality and distinctive looks. Mystic Light RGB on both motherboard and monoblock provides 16.8 million colors and 29 effects with unlimited customization options and offers a more attractive way to decorate your gaming rig.

MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X

Unleash the maximum performance with an aggressive VRM design built with a digital CPU power system, dual power connectors, and exclusive Core Boost technology. To sustain the high performing for 10th gen Intel core processors, a custom-designed EK cooling solution that offers pristine cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section is used to prevent thermal throttling, allowing gamers to sustain heavy gaming loadings without the noisy environment. It’s ready for everything!

MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X is built with a variety of connectors to satisfy gamers. Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN manager and the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution which supports MU-MIMO and BSS color technology, delivers the best online gaming experience. The built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port offers double bandwidth up to 20Gb/s when connecting the Rear USB Type-C. Audio Boost 4 provides studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience with high definition ALC1220 audio processor.

Price & Availability

While other liquid-cooled motherboards have the potential to burn through your budget, this motherboard and monoblock combo solution starts at a reasonable $399.99. The MPG Z490 Carbon EK X motherboard is available for purchase through the EK Webshop and worldwide retailers.

For more information, you can check out the official MSI website via the link here!