MSI Launches it’s New Flagship MEG B550 Unify Series

MSI, a world-leading gaming motherboard manufacturer, has proudly announced the new flagship AMD B550 motherboards – MEG B550 UNIFY and MEG B550 UNIFY-X. The spirit of the UNIFY series consists of modest and pure black design, emphasizing the real value of the motherboard that can be brought to the demanding gamers and power users instead of fancy LED decorations. By eliminating all the redundant RGB LEDs and adopting the UV black printing, the heatsink shows the gleam and the shining reflection of the dragon that symbolizes a mysterious and high-quality image. For the UNIFY series motherboard, MSI put great efforts into those essential parts concerned by those enthusiast gamers, enhancing not only the thermal but also power solution to run with the AMD Ryzen processors.

Emphasizing the ultimate performance, MEG B550 UNIFY brings astonishing overclocking records to enthusiast gamers. With AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT processor, it is an incredible result to push CPU frequency to 6155.35 MHz, becoming the world’s record-breaker once again.

Quadruple M.2 Connectors With Double-Side Shield FROZR

MEG B550 UNIFY series motherboard features exclusive onboard quadruple M.2 connectors for the maximum storage performance. Three of them support Lightning Gen 4 solution which is the fastest onboard storage on the market with up to 64 Gb/s transfer speed.

o sustain the higher performance of ultra-fast storage devices, the MEG B550 UNIFY series motherboard features exclusive double-sided M.2 Shield Frozr. This next-generation M.2 thermal solution prevents throttling by offering the best thermal protection to make sure that SSD maintains maximum performance.

Power – Cooling – Performance!

To handle the high-performance CPU, the MEG B550 UNIFY series motherboard features extreme power designs including a total of direct 14+2 digital power phases, 90Amp power stage and Titanium choke III. Combining dual power connectors and exclusive Core Boost technology, the MEG B550 UNIFY series motherboard is ready to break the world record.

Cooling is what an enthusiast gamer would care about and the MEG B550 UNIFY series motherboard adopts a premium thermal solution to cool down your system. An aluminum cover with an extended heatsink on top of the power delivery circuits can effectively help dissipate excessive heat. Other than that, a heat-pipe connected from this larger heatsink to another MOS heatsink and an improved thermal pad means better heat conduction.

MEG B550 UNIFY series motherboard features onboard 2.5G LAN plus the latest Wi-Fi 6 AX solution. 2.5G LAN provides incredible data transfer speed faster than ever before. The Wi-Fi 6 AX solution is a revolutionary network with up to 4x network capacity and efficiency in high signal density environments.

Dedicated For Extreme Overclocking

The MEG B550 UNIFY offers 4 DIMM slots, but there is a special edition for extreme overclockers – MEG B550 UNIFY-X. This model comes with only 2 DIMM slots for an even clearer memory signal to explore the boundaries of memory overclocking and is ready to surpass all limits!

MSI’s in-house overclocker, Kovan Yang pushing the DDR4 speeds to an incredible 6536MHz, show the strength on memory overclocking performance for MEG B550 UNIFY-X.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, MSI has not confirmed any specific release date for the MEG B550 UNIFY SERIES nor how much it will (or should) cost when it hits retailers presumably in the next couple of weeks. – If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out the official MSI product website via the link here! – (NB. At the time of writing, the link has not gone live yet, so if you’re met with a blank screen, try again later).

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!