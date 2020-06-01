MSI Launches The Creator 15 Notebook

MSI, following its glorious success of being a pioneer to launch a laptop with Mini LED panel, the Creator 17, now unveils another laptop from the best-in-class series, a refined laptop designed just for professional artists- the Creator 15! The Creator 15 packs every important feature for experts from animators, filmmakers to the 2D retouchers.

It is powered by the latest 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 H series processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX SUPER™ graphic to load all your imagination, and outfitted with touch screen for more efficiency to catch up with your unlimited creativity.

MSI Creator 15

The Creator 15 is crafted with a solid aluminum chassis and low-profile sandblasted carbon gray finish to create a minimal yet professional design. However, underneath the stunning hood is not simple at all! The powerful core is precision-engineered into an ultra-thin profile laptop for advanced creators. The latest 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7-10875H processor, delivering faster performance up to 40% with 8 cores to run your software, while the world’s most powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs provide high-end cinematic-quality rendering.

The new generation is designed for multitasking and pro-level processing jobs, whether it’s graphic design, video editing, or 3D rendering, the Creator 15 can exceed your expectations and bring your imagination into life. Nevertheless, with Creator 15, high performance doesn’t generate high temperatures. To avoid burning your lap, it configured an effective cooling system with 0.1mm super thin fan blades to increase 15% airflow, while the 25% wider than normal pipes for the thermal solution for CPU operating optimization.

Specifications

High-End Touchscreen Laptop

For businessmen or creators who desire to work with maximum efficiency, touchscreen will be an excellent feature. It makes navigation much easier and increases your productivity.

As touchscreen is rare to be seen on premium performance laptops, this makes the powerful, high-end Creator 15 rather standing out from the crowd! It comes with the optional touchscreen feature, the multi-touch function allows for quicker and more intuitive interactions such as fast scrolling, pinch-to-zoom, and more gesturing commands on display to tap into your creation without ever plugging in a mouse.

Another reason to splurge on Creator 15 is its brilliant display! Whether you’re binge-watching streaming shows or touching up photographs, the Creator 15 panel will reward your eyes with saturated, lucid images. The excellent panel option will be the one configured with a well-acclaimed MSI True Pixel Display. You will feast your eyes on the gorgeous, breathtaking screen which delivers true-to-life images with 4K resolution, AdobeRGB 100% color gamut for vivid and vibrant color. Factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 out of the box accuracy, True Color Technology provides different modes to best fit your various creating usages. All of these are verified by Calman for striking visual experience, especially beneficial for a 3D animator who pursuits the photorealistic of artworks.

Content Creation

The Creator 15 has also elevated the essentials packs, with all functions a professional artist will ever need. The full-size SD Card Reader for a faster transfer speed for your 4K videos and photos. it only takes less than 30s, incredibly high-speed to transfer 500 photos! The MSI developed Duo Wave Speakers with a passive radiator presents fantastic resonant acoustics that will make you dance around your room!

Other excellent functions for on the go creators or outdoorsy folks, the Creator 15 is equipped with 99.9 Whr battery, the largest we’ve ever seen in a laptop with up to 9 hours battery runtime. The Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C) ports can further ease your burden, now you can charge your laptop with a power bank or smaller Type-C adaptor.

Instead of some laptops with webcam embedded on the bottom of the screen, a respectable IR HD webcam sits at the top of the lid of Creator 15. Not to mention how web camera is critical for the trend of work from home and remote working, for you to effortlessly have real face engagement with your loved ones or having online conferences with customers. The IR facial recognition system will also speed up your login process, which is 3 times faster than a password.

Together the MSI Creator 15 achieved an exceptional user experience and beautiful design, in a remarkably 15.6 inches slim chassis, creators will have no issues creating digital masterpieces on this slick, versatile machine and create their splendid moments!

Price & Availability

At the time of writing, MSI has neither confirmed the price of any specific models from the Creator 15 range, nor when we can officially expect them to hit retail shelves. If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official MSI website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the ‘Creator 15’s design? – Let us know in the comments!