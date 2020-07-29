MSI Launches the Optix G241V E-Sports Monitor

If you take your gaming seriously, then you probably already know that having a nice quality monitor can make a pretty significant difference. With the launch of the new Optix G241V, MSI is certainly taking a hefty swing at the casual e-sports market with it coming with a number of solid features that shouldn’t, all going well, price this out of the more general consumer market!

MSI Optix G241V E-Sports Monitor

Acting as more of a budget-friendly alternative to the standard Optix G241, the G241V still packs plenty of excellent features including a 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and 178° viewing angle. Coming in at just below 24″, the size is also perfect for the vast majority of people.

“Visualize victory with the MSI Optix G241V eSports gaming monitor. Equipped with a 1920×1080, 75hz Refresh rate panel, the Optix G241V will give you the competitive edge you need. Built with FreeSync technology, the Optix G241V can match the display’s refresh rate with your GPU for ultra-smooth gameplay. Reach the peak of immersion with the latest technologies built into MSI Gaming monitors.”

Features

IPS Panel – Optimize screen colors and brightness to enhance your viewing experience.

FHD High Resolution – Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the FHD resolution.

75Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.

4ms GTG Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

Wide Color Gamut – Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined, pushing game immersion to its limits.

AMD FreeSync ™ Technology – Tear free.

Technology – Tear free. Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.

Frameless design – Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with super narrow bezels.

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – Game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.

178° Wide Viewing Angle – Colors and details will stay sharp at more angles with a 178° wide viewing angle.

Specifications

What Do We Think?

While not exactly representing a ‘top of the line’ design, MSI is clearly looking to offer something of a compromise here by including a number of highly-desirable e-sports features within a more budget-focused release. Admittedly, 75Hz and 4ms response time isn’t exactly high-end display performance, then again, with this likely set to represent a more affordable option that ticks most of the e-sports boxes, it’s definitely going to be worth some consideration.

Although MSI has not revealed any specific MSRP, the Optix G241V is expected to be released within the next couple of weeks. – For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!