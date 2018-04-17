MSI Launches the Vortex W25 Slim Desktop Workstation PC

Vortex W25: Small But Powerful

MSI is announcing their new Vortex W25 workstation desktop PC, equipped with the latest 6-core 8th Generation Intel processor. This slim PC is going after professionals and according to MSI, it is the world’s 1st 2.5L desktop with an NVIDIA Quadro P5200 GPU. With the 8th Gen Intel processor, it is 30% more powerful than its predecessor, on top of the 40% Quadro GPU performance boost. MSI also has more ISV Certifications for 2018 with ANSYS, Autodesk Moldflow, Autodesk Revit and Dassault Catia Certifications.

Despite the compact size, it is configurable with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It even has room for dual NVMe M.2 SSDs as well as a 2.5″ hard drive. Aside from the NVIDIA Quadro P5200 with 16GB GDDR5 option, MSI also offers the Vortex W25 with the option of a Quadro P4200 with 8GB GDDR5 or Quadro P3200 with 6GB GDDR5.

How Does MSI Keep The Powerful Components Cool?

Obviously, packing that much horsepower in a compact build is a cause for concern for the thermally anxious. Which is why MSI developed the “Cooler Boost Titan” thermal solution, which is the same cooling technology they use for their powerful notebooks. The compact size also allows for VESA mounting at the back of displays, without affecting the thermal performance. Furthermore, should the PC ever need servicing, the top cover easily comes off without tools necessary.

What Kind of Connectivity Options are Available on the Vortex W25?

The Vortex W25 comes with 4x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, with one USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port as well as a regular USB 3.0 Type-C port. There are also two HDMI 2.0 ports for simultaneous dual display output, as well as a headphone, mic and SPDIF out port. For wired network, a single Gigabit LAN port is also present. However, it has built-in Intel 802.1ac 2×2 Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.0.