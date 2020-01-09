MSI MAG Tomahawk X570 Motherboard Details Are Revealed

Earlier this week, MSI announced two new upcoming motherboard releases for AMD consumers. Namely, the Creator TRX40 (for the 3rd-generation Threadripper processors) and the MAG X570 Tomahawk (for the 3rd-generation Ryzen platform).

While images of the Creator TRX40 were readily available at the time, there wasn’t any (or even many details) surrounding the Tomahawk. Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, we have our first look at the motherboard and an idea of what features it will pack.

MSI Tomahawk X570 Motherboard

When MSI initially announced their X570 motherboard line-up, it was rather conspicuously missing the ‘Tomahawk’ design. A line that has been consistent with MSI for many years now.

With build-in WI-FI, the Tomahawk is expected to be in a tier above the MPG X570 Gaming Plus, but slightly below the MPG X570 Gaming Edge and the X570 Gaming Pro Carbon.

Some of the confirmed specifications/features include:

2.5 GbE wired Ethernet and 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)

Two M.2 PCI-Express gen 4.0 slots with heatsinks on both

Premium ALC1220-based onboard audio solution

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Expected to release at some point in the next month, the MSI Tomahawk X570 will retail for a price in the region of $180.

This is perhaps a little more expensive than many would’ve hoped. Then again it does sit about right in terms of the X570 range as a whole. One thing, however, is clear. A lot of consumers love the MSI Tomahawk products (I have one in my system right now) and this will undoubtedly be a very popular motherboard throughout 2020.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!