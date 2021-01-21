MSI May be Preparing to Launch a 3060 Ti ‘Mining’ GPU

Late last week we first heard rumors that in order to attempt to address the overall graphics card shortage, a factor definitely being compounded by the recent boom in the price of Bitcoin, Nvidia was apparently considering the launch of brand new mining-specific GPUs. – Well, in something that may apparently support that claim, following a report via Videocardz, new EEC registrations from MSI drop more than a few major hints that they are currently working on some 3060 Ti ‘Mining’ Edition graphics cards.

MSI 3060 Ti Miner

Now, although it is merely an assumption based on the name, it is, at least in my opinion, a little bit too much on the nose to suggest that this graphics card hasn’t, or possibly more accurately, isn’t, being created with Cryptocurrency mining very specifically in mind. – As such, if MSI does follow this up with an actual physical release, it would undoubtedly represent something very interesting and, more so, perhaps indicate some form of commitment from MSI that they believe that this Bitcoin boom isn’t going to go away any time soon!

Not Guaranteed!

We should throw the damp towel over this EEC registration by saying that manufacturers catalog new graphics card names all the time and, in many cases, often without a physical release ever seeing the light of day. As such, despite this registration, it is by no means any guarantee that MSI will end up ever producing this GPU. – If they do, however, then this may just mark the beginning of many more AIB partners attempting to get in on the Cryptocurrency mining craze!

