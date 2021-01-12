MSI MEG AEGIS Ti5 10th RTX 3080 Gaming PC Review

It’s true that every PC builder wants to bring something unique to the table within their range, something that will really make them stand out from the crowd. That’s especially true of the MSI MEG AEGIS Ti5, which comes with a completely custom and unique case design, component layout, interactivity features, RGB lighting configuration and well… so much more. Of course, it’s not all about style, of which it promises to have a lot of. It also has the latest and greatest hardware options too, ensuring you can enjoy the latest games and keep up with demanding workloads.

MSI MEG AEGIS Ti5 10th

Why is it called the 10th? Well, this is the slightly updated version with features the 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10900K processor. Of course, we’ve reviewed that CPU and were more than impressed with its performance in demanding rendering tasks and even more so its gaming performance. The fact that MSI has paired this with one of their high-end triple-fan RTX 3080 graphics cards means that there isn’t a game out there that’ll give you cause for concern.

Features

Windows 10 Home

Up to 10th Generation Intel ® Core™ i9 10900K processor with DDR4 memory

Core™ i9 10900K processor with DDR4 memory Up to MSI GeForce RTX™ 3080 Graphics card

Gaming Dial- Quickly and intuitively harness this gaming beast

Silent Storm Cooling 4 – Excellent heat dissipation design to ensure smooth operation of the game visuals

Thunderbolt 3, 8X transmission speed transfers game data in the blink of an eye

2.5G + 1G Dual LAN – None delaying gaming experience

WiFi 6 Technology wireless gaming with wired quality

MSI Mystic Light Customize your gaming color

For in-depth specifications, please check the official product page here.

Product Trailer

“The Best desktop for gaming, MSI MEG Aegis Ti5, leads the trend of the future by bringing out the most powerful and interactive desktop in the gaming industry. Equipped with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9 K series, Nvidia Ampere MSI GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card , this desktop savior topples any game and blazes through all rendering challenges” – YouTube

What MSI Had to Say