MSI MEG GODLIKE Z490 Flagship Motherboard Leaks

/ 2 days ago
msi logo mds

With Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake-S processors expected to release within the next 4-6 weeks, it hardly surprising that we’ve started to see a number of motherboard designs from the new Z490 platform leak online. For example, we’ve already seen a number of motherboards appear from ASUS which you can check out via the link here!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it appears that today is the turn of MSI. In an image leaked online, we get our first look at their presumed flagship motherboard, the MEG GODLIKE.

MSI MEG GODLIKE Z490

According to the leak, this motherboard design from MSI certainly appears to represent their peak of the upcoming Z490 platform. Some of the features it reportedly contains include:

  • 3 x reinforced PCIe x16 slots
  • 3 x M.2 slots
  • 1 x M.2 “Xpander-Z Gen 4” card
  • PCIe 4.0 compatibility
  • OLED display (Dynamic Dashboard 2)
  • Dual Thunderbolt 3 slots
  • A combination of 10Gbe Aquantia and 2.5Gbe Ethernet ports
msi MEG godlike z490

What Do We Think?

Although not 100% confirmed, it is believed that while this motherboard design will represent one of the best Z490 options available, it’ll also pack a pretty hefty price tag. Figures of around £900 have been suggested which is certainly more than a little eye-watering for anyone looking to make the top-end move to Intel’s new CPU platform. That being said, however, this undoubtedly packs a lot of impressive features! Just how good is it though? Well, we’ll have to wait until they are officially announced and released! Please don’t keep us waiting long MSI!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

