MSI MEG X399 Creation Threadripper Motherboard Review

MSI MEG X399 Creation

I often get excited with the launch of a new motherboard, but there are certain motherboards that aim to stand out from the crowd. The latest motherboard from MSI, the MEG X399 Creation, is certainly one of those motherboards. It comes equipped with an extreme set of features. It looks like it’s set to be the ultimate motherboard. Especially so for those using the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper series of processors.

With support for 8 x DDR4 3600mhz+ (OC) memory, extensive support for storage with 7 x turbo M.2 and support for AMD storeMI technology, M.2 thermal shields, and much more. It is built for creators, for those who deal with lots of rendering, content creation, game development, and other processor intensive tasks.

Insane Connectivity

The feature set just keeps on going, and as you can see from the list below, there isn’t much this motherboard doesn’t have. However, if there’s anything that it doesn’t have, it supports as an add-on. It comes with extensive connectivity options for multiple graphics cards, built-in studio grade audio hardware, multiple networking connectivity options, and beyond.

Every important aspect of this motherboard is reinforced with armour, or covered with robust heatsinks. Furthermore, if that wasn’t enough it’s got a boatload of RGB lighting thrown in for good measure too. Could this be the ultimate motherboard? We certainly think it has a shot at it, but the only way to really find out is to put it to the test. So, let’s fire up our test bench, and see what the MEG has to offer!

Features

Supports 1st and 2nd Gen AMD ® RYZEN ™ THREADRIPPER ™ Series Processors

RYZEN THREADRIPPER Series Processors Support 8 DIMMs, Quad Channel DDR4 3600+ (OC)

19 phase digital power with heat-pipe heatsink design

Full fan control with 10 PWM fan headers and 3 dedicated thermal sensors

7 x Turbo M.2 with M.2 XPANDER-AERO and AMD StoreMI technology

Dual Gigabit LAN with Dual-band Wireless-AC and bandwidth management

M.2 Shield FROZR: Strengthened built-in M.2 thermal solution. Keeps M.2 safer and faster

Core Boost: With premium layout and full digital power design to support more cores and provide better performance

Dual 8 Pin Power Supply: By providing dual 8 pin connectors to ensure adequate power supply to unleash ultimate multi-core CPU performance

MYSTIC LIGHT: 16.8 million colours / 17 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION support both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip

Lightning Fast Transfer Experience: 3x TURBO M.2 with Shield FROZR, AMD Turbo USB 3.1

Audio Boost 4 with NAHIMIC: Reward your ears with studio-grade sound quality

DDR4 Boost with Steel Armor: Fully isolated, shielded and optimized DDR4 PCB design to give your DDR4 memory a performance boost

MULTI-GPU: With STEEL ARMOR PCI-E slots. Supports 3-Way NVIDIA SLI™ & 3-Way AMD Crossfire™

WHQL: certified for Windows 10

Specifications

Product Trailer

What MSI Had to Say

“MEG X399 CREATION comes with a unique look and feel inspired by the concept of element explosion. Packed with exclusive features to unleash the overall performance for incredible 32 cores CPU. Tailor-made for designers and content creators, the features and design perfectly meet the demanding requirements for creating your own masterpiece.” – MSI

