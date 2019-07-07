MSI MEG X570 ACE Motherboard Review

MSI MEG X570 ACE

There’s a massive wave of new motherboards to review today, and we’ve got around ten of them on eTeknix, at least at the last count while I write this review. If that’s not enough, AMD are launching their new Ryzen CPUs, as well as their new Radeon GPUs too. Wow, we’re truly spoilt this month! One thing worthy of your time, however, is the MSI MEG X570 ACE. This premium solution isn’t even their flagship, despite having more than enough features to satisfy that part of the market. The ACE offers a lot of features without the absolutely top end price tag for the budding enthusiast.

So where do we begin? How about the amazing connectivity? PCIe 4.0 throughout, including 3 x Gen4 M.2 mounts with Frozr. Then you have Turbo USB 3.2 Gen2, Dual LAN (2.5Gbps + 1Gbps), AND WiFi 6 for flagship wireless connectivity. Oh my! Throw in some luxury features like a special infinity mirror, boatloads of RGB and ARGB, ESS DAC audio, and much more and you’re well on your way to building the PC of your dreams.

Still though, I think one of the most dramatic features of this motherboard is how nice it looks. Black PCB and hardware, gunmetal grey heatsinks, with chrome and gold trim. It’s easily one of the best looking motherboards out there right now, no doubt about it.

Features

Supports 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ / Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Desktop Processors for AM4 socket

Supports DDR4 Memory

Mystic Light Infinity: Customize and set up your own colour scheme with MSI Mystic Light, combining exclusive mirror reflection to generate the special endless light effects, the ACE makes your system come alive and infinity.

Lightning Fast Game experience: PCIe 4.0, Triple Lightning Gen4 x4 M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr, StoreMI, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen2.

Dual LAN with latest Wi-Fi 6 solution: Onboard 2.5G plus Gigabit LAN with gaming LAN manager, combining latest Wi-Fi 6 solution which supports MU-MIMO and BSS colour technology, delivering the best online gaming experience.

Frozr Heatsink Design: Designed with the patented fan and double ball bearings to provide the best performance for enthusiast gamers and prosumers.

Extended Heat-pipe Design: Enlarge the surface of heat dissipation, connecting from VRM heatsink to chipset heatsink.

Audio Boost HD: Isolated audio with dedicated processor combining ESS audio DAC with amplifier, deliver the breathtaking, game-changing sound to create the most exciting gameplay.

Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

4K Preview and Unboxing

Last week we brought you a preview of this motherboard here. Because we did the preview, we’ve already been over the features on this motherboard like we would in our “A Closer Look” section. So that has been replaced with a “photo gallery” on this review; we don’t need to tell you everything twice!

Show me More

