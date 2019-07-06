MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE Motherboard Preview & Unboxing

X570 GODLIKE

We’ve already taken a look at the MSI MEG X570 ACE motherboard. In its own right, the MEG is a pretty high-end solution. However, the GODLIKE lives up to its name, by being one of the most tricked out AMD motherboards we’ve ever seen. It’s the flagship motherboard of the MSI range, and as such, it’ll be coming with a pretty hefty flagship price tag. Of course, if you want the best of the best, you gotta pay up for it and well, you’ll find a shocking amount of hardware included in the GODLIKE box.

Features

Supports 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ / Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Graphics Desktop Processors for AM4 socket

Supports DDR4 Memory

Mystic Light Infinity II: Customize and set up your own colour scheme with MSI Mystic Light, combining exclusive mirror reflection to generate the special endless light effects, the GODLIKE makes your system come alive and infinity.

Dynamic Dashboard: Built-in dynamic panel that indicates the status of GODLIKE and shows off your own personality.

Lightning Fast Game experience: PCIe 4.0, Triple Lightning Gen4 x4 M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr, StoreMI, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen2.

Frozr Heatsink Design: Designed with the patented fan and double ball bearings to provide the best performance for enthusiast gamers and prosumers.

Extended Heat-pipe Design: Enlarge the surface of heat dissipation, connecting from VRM heatsink to chipset heatsink.

Xtreme Audio DAC: Isolated audio with ESS DAC, 2x audio processors & Nahimic to deliver the breathtaking sound quality with 384kHz/32-bit

Killer xTend: Combine a built-in-switch with wireless extender. Dual Killer fueled LAN & WIFI 6 extender with ultimate traffic prioritization.

Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation

3rd Gen Ryzen Support

This is an AM4 socket motherboard, so any Ryzen CPU will fit. However, you’ll only get life out of 2nd and 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs. Unfortunately, X570 has no 1st Gen Ryzen support, as we covered in our X570 Buying Guide here. Of course, there are benefits to 3rd Gen that you can only get on X570, such as PCIe 4.0 functionality.

Style and Power

The design of the GODLIKE is impressive, and it certainly has the look of a motherboard that will deliver class-leading performance. There’s armoured on the DIMM slots, four fully armoured PCIe 4.0 lanes too. I love that everything is finished with such a menacing look. All blacked out and crammed with aggressive angles. There are a few brighter highlights, but not many of them overall.

Their flagship motherboard means flagship power delivery. You’ll find 2 x 8-pin headers to feed the CPU power. This runs through their brand-new infinity design 14+4+1 Phase IR Digital VRM. Two huge heatsinks will help keep that at optimal efficiency. However, you’ll also notice both the VRM heatsinks are joined by a heat pipe, which keeps going and travels right down to the M.2/chipset heatsink on the bottom right of the motherboard. Not only does that look cool, but it should also literally keep things cool too.

Connectivity

Everything is maxed out here, with four full-size PCIe 4.0 lanes. For those installing extreme graphics cards, NVMe RAID cards and other bandwidth-heavy devices, you’ll have no issues getting the most out of them here. Of course, if you prefer M.2 drives, you’ll find three mounts between the PCIe slots; all of which are also PCIe 4.0 for ultra-fast storage.

XPANDER-Z GEN 4

The Xpander card allows you to install your M.2 cards in the PCIe lanes, allowing you to set them in RAID for even higher performance. Just think, 2 x 5000Mbps NVMe PCIe 4.0 drives in RAID…. ooof!

10G Super LAN

While the motherboard has 2 x LAN ports already, you can go a lot faster. This PCIe card allows you to take advantage of 10 Gigabit LAN. Admittedly, few people use 10G LAN, but this isn’t a board for the mass-market, this is a board for those wanting the absolute best technology available from their PC.

Rear I/O

On the back of the motherboard, you’ll find a built-in shield for an easy installation. However, you also have a full-size headphone jack, as well as five 3.5mm jacks and Optical out. With it powered by the Xtreme Audio DAC, which features an ESS DAC, as well as dual audio processors and Nahimic audio for 384kHz/32-bit processing! Audio buffs will be happy. However, you’ve then got dual Killer LAN, one 1GbE and a 5Gbe, and then WiFi 6 for bleeding edge wireless too; don’t forget the 10GbE card too! Of course, there are a plethora of the latest display and USB connections too, so you’re not left wanting for more here.

Performance

Unfortunately, there are no figures we can show you at this time. We’re allowed to test them on our test bench, but you will have to wait for the NDA to pass before we can share those figures. Of course, we’ll have a review for you soon enough. For now, though, you can check out our X570 Buying Guide, Ryzen 3rd Gen Buying Guide and why not also check our Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT Buying Guide while you’re at it!

