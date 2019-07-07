MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE Motherboard Review

MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE

Today marks the launch of the 7nm Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs from AMD. However, it’s also the same day they’re launching their new 7nm Radeon graphics cards. If that wasn’t enough, we’re also being spoilt rotten with a massive range of brand new X570 motherboards too! However, while we have many motherboards to show you today, the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE is literally the top dog from MSI. Sure, ASUS, AORUS, etc, have their own flagship boards too. However, they’re up for a hell of a fight when it comes to the GODLIKE.

The feature set on this motherboard is enough to make you dizzy with excitement. For starters, it has their leading 14+4+1 Phase digital power design, paired up with dual 8-pin headers. This runs through a set of Titanium chokes and DrMos. It should deliver enough power to restart a dying sun if you needed it to. All the VRMs are cooled with massive heatpipes and heatsinks, everything is armoured, everything is built to the best standards; there no compromises here.

Need class-leading connectivity? You got it. Obviously, PCIe 4.0 is here, and you’ll find 4 x 16x lanes, as well as triple Gen4 M.2 with Frozr heatsinks. Then you have Xtreme Audio DAC with a bank of ESS DAC, dual audio processors and more. USB 3.2 Gen 2, WiFi 6, Gigabit and 2.5 LAN. If THAT isn’t enough, you even get a PCIe Gen4 RAID card, AND a 10GbE LAN card… and dare I say it, a whole lot more.

Features

Supports 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ / Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Graphics Desktop Processors for AM4 socket

Supports DDR4 Memory

Mystic Light Infinity II: Customize and set up your own colour scheme with MSI Mystic Light, combining exclusive mirror reflection to generate the special endless light effects, the GODLIKE makes your system come alive and infinity.

Dynamic Dashboard: Built-in dynamic panel that indicates the status of GODLIKE and shows off your own personality.

Lightning Fast Game experience: PCIe 4.0, Triple Lightning Gen4 x4 M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr, StoreMI, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen2.

Frozr Heatsink Design: Designed with the patented fan and double ball bearings to provide the best performance for enthusiast gamers and prosumers.

Extended Heat-pipe Design: Enlarge the surface of heat dissipation, connecting from VRM heatsink to chipset heatsink.

Xtreme Audio DAC: Isolated audio with ESS DAC, 2x audio processors & Nahimic to deliver the breathtaking sound quality with 384kHz/32-bit

Killer xTend: Combine a built-in-switch with wireless extender. Dual Killer fueled LAN & WIFI 6 extender with ultimate traffic prioritization.

Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

4K Preview and Unboxing

Last week we brought you a preview of the MSI X570 GODLIKE here. Because we did the preview, we’ve already been over the features on this motherboard like we would in our “A Closer Look” section. So that has been replaced with a “photo gallery” on this review; we don’t need to tell you everything twice!

Show me More

We’ve got a LOT of new reviews to show you today, check out the entire list of motherboards, CPUs and graphics cards below;