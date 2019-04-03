MSI MEG X570 Running Ryzen 3000 Spotted Online

AMD Ryzen

If the rumours are to be believed, and there are more than a few of them, them AMD has big things planning for this Summer. We heard reports a few days ago that they were planning to not only release their new AMD Ryzen processors this Summer but also their Navi range of graphics cards.

They may even be revealed as early as May! – You can read more about that via the link here!

It seems, however, that we may have one of our first concrete leaks surround the AMD Ryzen 3000 processors. In a report via WCCFTech, an MSI MEG X570 motherboard has been spotted sporting one of the upcoming Ryzen 3 processors.

Which Processor?

Although codenamed the ‘“2DS104BBM4GH2_38/34_N” a closer look reveals this to be a quad-core 8 thread processor. In other words, likely the base-model of the next-generation Ryzen 3 series. With a 3.4 GHz base and 3.8 GHz boost clock speed, however, this clearly is no slouch!

MSI MEG Creation

The motherboard itself is something of significant note. The AMD X570 platform appears to be the first mass-stream outing for it. Sadly, at the time of writing, we don’t have any specifics on the design. It is, however, a pretty strong indication that this will form the flagship design of the upcoming Ryzen 3000 processor range.

As such, when it does come out, expect to see some pretty nifty overclocking potential from both the CPU and motherboard!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen? What about this MSI MEG Creation motherboard?