MSI Mortar B350M Motherboard w/ Ryzen 2400G Review
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
MSI Mortar
The motherboard market is always packed full of great solutions for seemingly every budget. Now with the new Ryzen with Vega processors brings APUs back to modern systems, affordable motherboards are back in the spotlight. Now, at just under £100, this is a little more expensive, but it does come packed full of features that are sure to make it an appealing choice for mid-budget system builds.
CPU or APU
With the AM4 socket, this motherboard will house everything from the Ryzen range, such as the Ryzen 3, 5 and 7 series, including the 1800X. However, today we’ll be testing it with the Ryzen with Vega 2400. With the cost of the CPU and motherboard coming in at around £230, and not requiring a GPU for 720P and even 1080p gaming performance, that’s a tempting deal for many consumers.
Features
This motherboard may “only ” be a mATX design, but it’s hardly lacking in features. With support for fast DDR4 memory, all AM4 processors (including APUs), Turbo M.2, multi-GPU configurations and more. A mid-budget motherboard it may be, but you could still build a pretty serious system with it. The only
- Supports AMD® RYZEN Series processors and 7th Gen A-series / AthlonTM Processors for socket AM4
- Supports DDR4-3200+(OC) Memory
- DDR4 Boost: Give your DDR4 memory a performance boost
- VR Ready: Best virtual reality game experience without latency
- GAMING LEDs: Ambient LED lights for an awesome look & feel
- Lightning Fast Game experience: Turbo M.2
- Audio Boost: Reward your ears with studio-grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience
- GAMING LAN with LAN Protect: The best online gaming experience with lowest latency and bandwidth management
- Military Class 4, Guard-Pro: Latest evolution in high quality components for best protection and efficiency
- MULTI-GPU: With Steel Armor PCI-E slots. Supports AMD Crossfire™
- Mystic Light Sync: Synchronize other RGB solutions with your gaming rig and control all LEDs in one click
- In-Game Weapons: Game Boost, GAMING Hotkey, X-Boost, Xsplit Gamecaster
- EZ Debug LED: Easiest way to troubleshoot
- Click BIOS 5: Award-winning BIOS with high resolution scalable font, favorites and search function
- GAMING CERTIFIED: 24-hour on- and offline game and motherboard testing by eSports players
WHQL certified for Windows 10
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.