MSI MPG SEKIRA 500G PC Case Review

We recently reviewed the excellent MSI GUNGNIR 100, which was named after Odin’s spear. MSI looks keen to follow that trend too, with their new SEKIRA 500G PC Case, which takes its name from the Axe of Perun, the most powerful & highest God in Pantheon. That’s a pretty bold name for a product, and clearly, it has to live up to a high standard because of that. Fortunately, it looks like MSI has gone all out on the SEKIRA. This is one of the most high-end and premium cases they’ve ever created, and that’s really saying something.

MSI MPG SEKIRA 500G

It’s really not mucking about when it comes to features. It features a removable radiator mounting bracket system, as well as water cooling support in general. There are tool-free hinged and removable side panels and glass, vertical graphics card mounting, high-quality pre-installed fans. The list goes on and on. However, aside from the fantastic hardware support, it’ll be the jaw-dropping design that has MSI fans flocking to the SEKIRA.

Features

Mid-Tower with support for EATX/ ATX / micro ATX / Mini-ITX Motherboards featuring a Golden Edge with brushed aluminium chassis

Two hinged swing-doors with premium-quality 4mm thick tempered glass design guarantees window durability and viewing capability

Two 200mm fans aligned vertically on the front & one 120mm fan on the rear to draw in air evenly across the entire face of the enclosure and make sure the rising warm air will always be exhausted with the rear and top airflow.

Custom Liquid Cooling Ready features an extractable radiator bracket which supports for radiators up to 360mm in length

Specifications

What MSI Had to Say

“The MPG SEKIRA 500G is the most innovative, sophisticated and customizable gaming chassis inspired by the Axe of Perun, the most powerful & highest God in Pantheon. Its sharp, chiseled edges and the tilted slash across the facade reflect the power of the Axe of Perun while terminating the wickedness & evil for justice.”

MPG SEKIRA 500 Trailer