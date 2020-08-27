MSI Submits Multiple Nvidia 30XX EEC Registrations

With Nvidia expected to formally confirm the launch of its new 30XX graphics cards on September 1st, for more than a few months now, we’ve heard a lot of rumors suggesting that unlike prior releases, AIB partner custom GPUs would likely come out fairly soon (if not immediately) after the initial ‘Founders Edition’ launch.

Well, following around 30 different EEC registrations, it seems that MSI is ready for their range to hit the market. All we’re waiting on is for Nvidia to confirm the launch and set a release date!

MSI Issues Multiple Nvidia 30XX EEC Registrations

As part of the application, we can see around 30 different model registrations made with the EEC. For those of you unaware, this is usually one of the final hurdles before a product is officially released. With various references made to the Nvidia 3070, 3080, and 3090 (based on similar codes used for their 20XX range), however, it does seem to tie into a lot of rumor/speculation we have heard to date.

Namely, that the initial Nvidia 30XX launch will only include their more top-tier designed cards. Presumably with the 3060 being set to arrive a few months later.

What Do We Think?

With less than a week to go until Nvidia officially kicks off it’s new Ampere graphics architecture, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding what they will represent in terms of performance and, perhaps more concerningly, power consumption. With this news, however, if you do prefer your custom cards to ‘Founders Edition’ releases, the good news is that you may not have a very long wait before you can get your hands on them.

