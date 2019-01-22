MSI Officially Launches the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z

/ 1 hour ago

MSI Officially Launches the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z

‘Built to be Perfect’

It seems that every week since CES, leaks would surface showing MSI‘s flagship RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. Now the speculation is no longer necessary since MSI has finally, officially launched the graphics card.

MSI Officially Launches the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z

Like previous Lightning models, the RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z is a physically large graphics card, measuring 328 x 143 x 63 mm and weighing in at 1852 grams. In fact, it takes up three PCIe expansion slots. As the flagship product, it is also the highest performing graphics card from MSI with a boost clock of 1770MHz.

MSI Officially Launches the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z

Naturally, it also packs the most features in comparison to other MSI models. This includes RGB LEDs, comprehensive air-cooling thermal design, custom VRM and PCB, as well as a full carbon backplate. It has a 12-layer PCB, a 16+3-phase VRM and even has dual-BIOS for redundancy.

MSI Officially Launches the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z

What New Features Does the MSI RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z Have?

The new Lightning Z is introducing a whole new level of visual customization. Users will be able to control the colours and adjust the LEDs on the fan blades individually. All directly via the Dragon Centre application.

Furthermore, the side of the graphics card also has an OLED screen. From here, users can input their own custom logo or load any animated graphics they wish. Aside from aesthetic, it can also be for functional use and display relevant information. This includes live GPU temperature, GPU frequency, memory usage and more.

When Will This Video Card be Available for Purchase?

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z will be available for purchase by the end of January. Expect it to be priced well above all previous MSI RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards currently available.

MSI Officially Launches the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results