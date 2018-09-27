MSI Optix MPG23CQ WHQD 144hz Curved Monitor Review
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
MSI Optix MPG23CQ
Tired of making compromises when it comes to your gaming display? Then it looks like MSI may have the perfect solution for you; the Optix MPG27CQ. Admittedly, not the most memorable product name ever, but the display is packed full of exciting technology that’s sure to put a smile on your face. While Nvidia may have their 144Hz, 4K, HDR displays that cost well over £2000, us mere mortals need something more down to Earth. The Optix packs a stunning 144Hz panel, a 1440p resolution, curved display, RGB with GameSense, AdaptiveSync, and plenty of other features that are sure to leave you amazed.
Priced at around £479.99, it’s not cheap, but it’s also not overly expensive either. You pay more than a standard monitor, but you get a heck of a lot more features too. Just take a look at the features list below for examples; it’s easily one of the best-equipped monitors on the market today!
Features
- Curved Gaming display (1800R) – The best gameplay immersion.
- GameSense – Conductively enables external game alerts via RGB LED lighting with the hottest competitive online games.
- Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.
- WQHD High Resolution – Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the WQHD resolution.
- 144Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.
- 1ms response time – eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
- Gaming OSD App – Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.
- True colors – NTSC 100% & sRGB 115%.
- Adaptive-Sync – prevent screen tearing.
- Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.
- Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.
- 178° wide view angle.
- Optimized for MSI Systems and components – Making sure you have the best game experience.
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
Product Trailer
What MSI Had to Say
“Always keep an eye on your in game status and never lose sight of your enemy. With the new MSI Optix MPG series, monitors we wanted to make sure you always have the right information on time to challenge your opponents. With built in RGB LED’s on the front and support of SteelSeries GameSense you can check your ammo, health or power stats on you monitor. Have super smooth gameplay with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Feel like you are in the game with our curved display to give you more game immersion. And prevent eye strain for longer gaming sessions with Less Blue Light and Anti-Flicker.Experience total game immersion and never lose sight of your enemy.” – MSI