MSI PRO 24X 10M All-in-One PC Review

We all love a big gaming PC, and I certainly know I do. However, there’s much more to PCs than gaming. Honestly, I’ve looked into it and it’s true, as it turns out they can be used for something called “work”. In my house, we have two main PCs together for a his and hers gaming setup and our main office. However, my son also has a gaming PC in his bedroom, and we have the spare office in the master bedroom. As you can imagine, cramming all this in is going to take up space, power, money and more. If like me you need a slim PC that is basically monitor, keyboard and mouse, and little else, then the MSI PRO 24X 10M certainly has some appeal. Of course, that same appeal works in the office. Imagine all the space saved by not having a tower next to every desk!

MSI Pro 24X 10M All-in-One PC

A gaming titan this is not. However, with an Intel i7-10510U in ours, it’s no slouch either. A more affordable i5-10210U or i3-10110U option will also be available to you. That’s a good choice of CPUs and the top end i7 should even manage some decent video editing performance too. You get a lovely Full HD IPS panel to work on. You also get silent cooling thanks to their “server-grade thermal module” which is a fancy word for “big heatsink”. I do like the sound of their Rapid Upgrade Design for the HDD. However, you also get Dual LAN, Super Charger, and VESA mounting options too.

Features

Windows 10 Home – MSI recommends Windows 10 Pro for business

23.8″ IPS Grade Panel LED Backlight (1920*1080 FHD)

Intel ® Comet Lake – U processors

Comet Lake – U processors Silent PRO Cooling System: Server Grade Thermal Module ensures a silent and stable operation with a longer life cycle.

MSI Anti-Flicker technology protects users‘ eyes.

MSI HDD Rapid Upgrade Design helps you to upgrade or maintain your 2.5” storage

Dual LAN: the best way to back up your file / secure data and prevent the hacker (with MSI exclusive BIOS)

178° wide viewing angle screen

Featured MSI Super Charger technology that supports fast USB Sleep-and-Charge with auto-detection

What MSI Had to Say