MSI Registers 5 B550 Motherboards with the EEC

It’s taken a remarkably long amount of time, but all going well, by the end of the next month we’ll finally have our B550 range of AMD Ryzen 3 specific motherboards. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it appears that we may have taken a significant step closer to their general release as EEC registration details have appeared online confirming at least 5 designs from MSI. With one, however, notable omission!

MSI B550 Motherboards

As part of the EEC application, we have confirmation of at least 5 MSI B550 motherboards that are set to be released. These models include:

B550 Gaming Carbon WiFi

MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi

MPG B550I Gaming Edge WiFi

MSI Arsenal Gaming (MAG) B550M Mortar WiFi

B550M PRO-VDH

Of these designs, however, most of you will probably have noticed that one of the most popular lines is missing. So, where is the Tomahawk?…

What Do We Think?

While we’re clearly all very excited for the launch of the B550 platform (designs that are set to be notably less expensive than the current 3rd-gen X570 range) in terms of MSI most of the anticipation will be surrounding their Tomahawk motherboard which is, arguably, their most popular since it offers the best overall ‘bang for buck’.

The best speculation is that while MSI is still more than likely planning to launch this board on the B550 platform, it may come slightly later than their initial releases. Now, this is news that may prove mildly disappointing for people waiting for B550 in great anticipation, but as above, with this EEC registration in place, we are one significant step closer to their general release! Put simply though, Tomahawk will almost certainly still come, but we might be made to wait just a little longer for it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!