MSI Releases its ‘Duet Display’ Secondary Monitor Software

MSI, a world leader in gaming and content creation hardware, has unveiled its new and latest feature – Duet Display. A cross-platform solution incorporates the iOS device by adding the touch screen capability to your PC, allowing your iOS device to become a drawing board.

The convenience of the cross-platform MSI Duet Display ensures the perfect experience for remote workers or people on the go. For those people who often have multiple devices with them (an iPad, a PC for personal use, a PC for work), Duet Display will be the most comprehensive and lowest latency application that integrates their life and work in so many ways.

MSI Duet Display Secondary Monitor Software

While clearly offering a lot of potential for graphics designers, it’s hard to ignore the fact that MSI is also keen to emphasize the potential this can offer to gamers. While the current list of supported games is quite limited, it doesn’t take a genius to see that the main focus has been placed on some of the hottest competitive titles around at the moment!

Fortnite

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Apex Legends

Call of Duty Warzone

Ghost Recon : Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Monster hunter: WORLD

Where Can I Try It Out?

Presuming you have a compatible IOS device, all you need from this point is to get the MSI software installed on your PC. From there, it should automatically detect your tablet and get your secondary display set up and ready to go. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it (or download the necessary program) you can check out the official website via the link here!

