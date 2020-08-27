MSI Unveils its Debut PSU Series With Nvidia 30XX Support

MSI has revealed it’s very first and very own power supply products: the MPG GF Series. The MPG GF Series has three models including the A650GF, A750GF, and A850GF. Notably, the MPG GF Series can support all the way to the latest NVIDIA graphics cards. Prepared for the highest of requirements, MPG GF Series’ IO supports VGA port up to 3 x 8-pin and CPU port up to 2 x 8-pin or supports VGA 4 x 8-pin and CPU 1 x 8-pin installation method.

MSI MPG GF Power Supplies

MSI’s MPG GF Series’ is 80 PLUS Gold certified and is built using 100% all Japanese 105° C capacitors, providing the best reliability and efficiency to our users. To take things a step further, the MPG GF Series is also proudly backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

The MPG GF Series has a full modular cable design. Cable management is one of the most troublesome part of building a PC, so this full modular cable design gives users the freedom to decide what cables they want to use. This significantly saves up space of the chassis and helps keep the system’s components clean and organized. The MPG GF Series also comes with flat cables that are easier to use and organize. With the help of the full modular cable design and flat cables, the entire system can be more organized and has more room for unobstructed airflow.

The MPG GF Series offers a range of products that are versatile and reliable. With the help of other existing MSI products including PC cases, liquid coolers, and motherboards, our users can now enjoy a more mature and established MSI gaming ecosystem with the new addition of the MPG GF Series.

Where Can I Learn More?

Although MSI has not confirmed any specific prices for these new power supplies, images that have appeared online (as can be seen below) do confirm that these PSUs come with the Nvidia 12-pin power connector. A connection that is thought to be the standard for their new (at least high-end) 30XX Founders Edition graphics cards.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new (and debut) PSUs from MSI, you can check out the official product website links below:

