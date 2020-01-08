MSI Reveal Laptops, Systems, Monitors, GPUs and More at CES

MSI is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the world of PC components and, as you might expect, being in attendance at CES 2020 they’re taking the opportunity to reveal or promote some of their hottest tech products currently (or shortly available) on the market!

Let us, therefore, take a quick look at some of the laptops, monitors, graphics cards, systems, peripherals and much more they have on show!

MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop

“The latest member of MSI’s lineup of ultraportable, ultrapowerful gaming laptops, the GS66 Stealth now comes with an optional 300Hz gaming display in a muted chassis with a triple-fan cooling design featuring the world’s thinnest fan blades. Combined with a 99.9Whr battery and a muted jet-black look, the GS66 Stealth is the perfect solution for professionals who are gamers at heart”

MSI GE66 Raider & Limited Edition Gaming Laptops

“The choice for gaming enthusiasts, the newest MSI GE66 Raider emerges with a new chassis with cutting-edge technology, including panoramic aurora lighting, 300Hz gaming display and 99.9Whr battery.”

“GE66 Raider will also come in a limited-edition model. Showcasing a design developed in collaboration with Digital Artist Collie Wertz. Concept art contributor in films such as Star Wars Prequels, Transformers, Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, and more.”

MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Gaming Desktop

“The MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 features the world’s first Gaming Dial design that lets users adjust their gaming performance on the fly. Using an OLED panel. It is also the market’s first 5G-compatible desktop that boasts the MSI GeForce® RTX™ 2080 Ti graphics card and the latest Intel® Core for ultimate gaming experience.”

MSI Optix MEG381CQR Gaming Monitor

“MSI Optix MEG381CQR gaming monitor streamlines information using various control methods with Integrated HMI technology. Such as, Control Dial technology and a second front facing HMI OLED display for full gaming immersion. Users will experience significant improvement in operational and gaming efficiency while enjoying complete control.”

MSI Optix MAG342CQR Gaming Monitor

“The world’s first gaming monitor with 1000R curvature. The Optix MAG34 Series not only delivers blacker blacks on a deeper screen curve, but also accelerates reaction time for instant fragging. The MAG34 Series features a Super PVA panel and the latest Quantum Dot Technology that is able to display 1.07b colors. Delivering brighter images while eliminating eye strain and fatigue.”

MSI Optix MAG161 Gaming Monitor

“Work smart and play hard with the MSI Optix MAG161 gaming monitor. A comprehensive, portable and powerful monitor designed for both gamers and professionals. Compact with a slim 5mm vibrant 240Hz IPS panel that supports both Type-C and HDMI connections. The Optix MAG161 levels up users’ work efficiency anywhere and anytime.”

MSI GeForce® RTX™ 2080 Ti LIGHTNING 10th Anniversary Edition Graphics Card

“Built to be dominant, MSI’s GeForce® RTX™ 2080 Ti Lightning is synonymous with record-breaking performance. The newest LIGHTNING features MSI’s exclusive TRI-FROZR Thermal Design. Which integrates three award-winning TORX 3.0 Fans with double ball bearings for supremely silent gameplay. It also includes some of the most innovative customizable RGB lighting and an OLED displays on the market.”

MSI CK40 Keyboard

“The first content creation keyboard from MSI. The wireless CK40 features silent scissor switches for a comfortable experience, has a special stain-repellent coating, and has multi-connect mode, allowing it to connect through Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G, or cable.”

MSI CM30 Mouse

“A mouse created to create. The CM30 content creator mouse guarantees superior comfort through an ergonomic design that reduces wrist pressure. Using Kailh silent switches, the eggshell white mouse is whisper quiet. rated at 5 million clicks, has multi-connect mode, and is the perfect companion to MSI’s CK40 keyboard.”

MSI CH40 Wireless Earbuds

“Cordless sound superiority through Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the CH40 wireless earbuds pairs with devices within a second after initial setup. Ergonomically designed for elegance and superior comfort even after hours of use. MSI’s CH40 is 5G compatible and can be connected independently without additional devices or cumbersome steps.”

Where Can I Learn More?

For more information on the latest products released by MSI, you can check out their official website via the link here! – If this is any indication of what 2020 has in store for us, however, MSI is definitely going to be giving us some solid products to choose from!

What do you think? Which is your pick of the above technology? – Let us know in the comments!