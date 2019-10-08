MSI Reveal New X299 Motherboards for Intel 10th Gen

Intel’s 10-Gen X-Series CPUs are almost ready, check them out here! They’ll pretty much all work in any X299 motherboard. However, it’s a great opportunity for brands to release brand new X299 boards, provide some upgrade features, performance, etc. MSI is doing just that, with a wave of creator-focused X299 motherboards. They’ll be bringing the big-guns for power delivery too; triple 8-pin CPU PSU connectors!

MSI Creator X299 Motherboard

Featuring all the high-end features you would expect. This motherboard features a stunning diamond RGB design. Power runs through a 12 phase IR digital VRM, and 90A power stages. As I said above, triple 8-pin CPU connectors. That’s a lot of juice but also a lot of voltage stability!

Supports Intel Core X-series Processors 10000/9000/78xx(above)series for LGA2066 Socket

Supports DDR4 Memory, 8 DIMMs, Quad Channel Max Frequency DDR4-4266+(OC)

Dedicate 12 phases 90A digital power to CPU, with an all-aluminum design

10G LAN + Intel Gigabit LAN with Intel WIFI 6 and bandwidth management

7 x Turbo M.2 with M.2 XPANDER-AERO, 1 x Turbo U.2

Full fan control with 8 PWM fan headers and 1 dedicated thermal sensor

Lightning USB 20G: Powered by ASMedia ASM3242 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 controller, offers the fastest USB speeds with stability.

M.2 Shield Frozr: Strengthened built-in M.2 thermal solution. Keeps M.2 safer and faster

Core Boost: With premium layout and fully digital power design to support more cores and provide better performance

Triple 8 Pin Power Supply: By providing triple 8 pin connectors to ensure adequate power supply to unleash ultimate multi-core CPU performance

Mystic Light: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click. Mystic Light Extension supports RGB, Rainbow and Corsair LED strip

Audio Boost 4 with Nahimic: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality

DDR4 Boost with Steel Armor: Fully isolated, shielded and optimized DDR4 PCB design to give your DDR4 memory a performance boost

Multi-GPU: With Steel Armor PCI-E slots. Supports up to 4-Way NVIDIA SLI & 4-Way AMD Crossfire

THUNDERBOLTM3: Exclusive expansion card offering dual DisplayPort and dual Thunderbolt 3 for the full 4K video experience.













MSI X299 PRO 10G and MSI X299 PRO Motherboards

Then we have the MSI X299 Pro series, which comes with a choice of 10G ethernet or, well no 10G ethernet. Admittedly, some high-end systems don’t need networking speeds anything like that. However, for DAS and NAS setups that rely on huge assets over the network; it’s a game-changer! This one only has a dual 8-pin CPU connector. However, with an 8-phase design, it’s hardly lacking in punch either.

Supports Intel Core X-series Processors 10000/9000/78xx(above)series for LGA2066 Socket

Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 4200+(OC) MHz

Lightning USB 20G: Powered by ASMedia ASM3242 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 controller, offers the fastest USB speeds with stability.

Twin Turbo M.2: Running at PCI-E Gen3 x4 maximizes performance for NVMe based SSDs.

M.2 XPANDER-Z: Offers two extra M.2 slots to increase your storage capacity at maximum speed.

Set Core Power Free: Core Boost, 2×8 pin CPU power connector, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.

Extended Heatsink Design: MSI extended PWM and enhanced circuit design ensures even high-end processors to run at full speed.

Dual LAN onboard: Premium network solution included 1x 2.5G LAN for professional and multimedia use. Delivers a secure, stable and fast network connection.

10G Super LAN card: Next level network speed, secure networking with the fastest data throughput to improve efficiency.

Audio Boost 4: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality.

Multi-GPU: With Steel armor PCI-E slots. Supports 3-Way SLI / Crossfire







As you can see, all of the new boards are well equipped. High-end memory support for 8 x DDR4 DIMMS. There’s a plethora of M.2 PCIe mounts, SATA ports, and so much more. In addition to that, you have that fantastic Aquantia AQC107 controller on the Pro!

Price and Availability

We don’t have the exact pricing just yet. However, around £200-250/$250-$300 should be about right. Of course, the 10G model will likely be a bit more than that; 10G controllers don’t come cheap. We expect them to be available around the CPU launch later this month or early November. We’ll update you as we know more.