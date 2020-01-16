MSI Reveal Their Gorgeous New Systems & Laptops

MSI may be best known for some of the best graphics cards and motherboards in the world, but it’s certainly not all they do. Their new Aegis Ti5 system is certainly one of the most unique systems we’ve seen in a while. Admittedly, it’s not the sort of thing I would buy, but I can certainly see the appeal.

It features a multi-chamber design, allowing for a high-end PC in a compact form factor with very efficient cooling. It’s the front panel that really stands out though, with a giant jog-wheel control with a built-in display, as well as a plethora of addressable RGB lighting.

You can spin the dial to check system status and details, or choose from a range of lighting, macro and overclock settings for your favourite games and applications.

It even has fun stuff like a built-in headset stand.

Display customisation.

And that utterly bonkers chassis!

The GE66 Raider is a hell of a surprise too. Sure, it looks like any other high-end gaming laptop with RGB on the keyboard and front edge, a stunning design and high-end hardware options. However, it also features a very impressive 300 Hz refresh rate display, yikes!

Tired of the same old design? How about this stunning Sci-Fi edition created to really stand out from the crowd. Honestly, I wish the laptop world had more crazy styles like this, as laptops often look broadly the same.

The mighty Titan was on show too, which features a monster 11 copper heat pipe cooler with four fans to get tthe most from the latest Intel Core and RTX graphics cards. Perfect for those who need 17.3″ of 4K IPS display on the go.

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.