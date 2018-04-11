MSI Reveals Mini PCs Based on Intel’s “Gemini Lake” SoCs

/ 21 mins ago

MSI

An MSI Mini-PC based on Gemini Lake.

Desktop PCs can take up a lot of space, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. However, in recent years, several solutions have appeared that allow users to enjoy the convenience of a desktop PC without having to settle for a laptop. Mini PCs are not the most popular in the world. However, they can definitely get the job done if you’re looking for an office/casual setup. MSI has just revealed its new lineup of mini-PCs, which include Intel’s Gemini Lake SoCs. The Cubi N 8 GL line comes with Celeron J4005 and Pentium Silver J500 chips, both of which can get the job done without issues.

The feature set.

A slight disappointment is that the Cubi N 8 GL only comes with a single DDR4 SO-DIMM slot. The slot can accommodate up to 8GB of RAM, which is not bad nowadays, but Gemini Lake does provide dual-channel memory support. Considering the small form factor, though, a sacrifice had to be made. When it comes to storage, you’ll get an M.2-2280 slot with SATA 6 Gbps and PCIe 2.0 x2 wiring. There’s also a version based on a 2.5-inch drive bay with SATA 6 Gbps available, by the way. Another noteworthy addition is the Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9461 WLAN card. This solution provides 802.11ac (up to 433 Mbps), as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Last but not least, MSI also introduced four USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0, D-Sub display outputs, and Gigabit Ethernet. No word on pricing at the time of writing.

Topics: ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja