MSI Rolls Out BIOS Update for CPU-Attached RAID Support

/ 6 hours ago

Now Faster Than Ever

MSI has released a new BIOS update enabling CPU-attached RAID support on their latest boards. That includes not just mainstream desktop Z370-chipset boards, but HEDT X299 motherboards as well. CPU-attached RAID provides much faster performance over the usual RAID over PCH. Just how much faster? MSI provides the following CrystalDiskMark 6.0 benchmark:

The significant bump in both read and write speed across the board is very apparent. And to make fast storage setups like these easy, MSI also provides the “M.2 Genie”. This is built-in feature to make setting up RAID 0 for M.2 much easier and less time consuming. It lessens the steps for users to connect the M.2 devices and enjoy higher speed immediately. Even for beginners.

Which Z370 Motherboards Are Compatible With This BIOS Update?

The following Z370 motherboard models are compatible. To download the update file, please visit the Z370 motherboard’s corresponding product page. Click on the “support” tab, then select the file from the list corresponding to the version numbers below.

Which x299 Motherboards Are Compatible With This BIOS Update?

The following X299 motherboard models are compatible. To download the update file, please visit the X299 motherboard’s corresponding product page. Click on the “support” tab, then select the file from the list corresponding to the version numbers below.

