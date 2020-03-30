MSI RTX 2060 Super Ventus GP OC – Winner Announced!

/ 4 hours ago

Last month we launched one of our best giveaways (so far) of the year! Giving one lucky person the chance to win an MSI RTX 2060 Super Ventus GP OC, as you might expect, the number of entrants was fierce! With it coming to an end, however, we have to pick a winner.

So, I guess the question is, do you feel lucky? Well, look below to find out if it was you!

Win a MSI RTX 2060 Super Ventus GP OC 8GB Graphics Card

MSI RTX 2060 Super Ventus GP OC – Winner Announced!

Yes, we can confirm that the lucky winner of this graphics card was “Jacob M“. We have gotten in touch with him and, as you might expect, he’s delighted about it!

We would, however, like to express our thanks to the many thousands of you who entered and, of course, to CyberPower PC who made this giveaway possible in the first place! You can, of course, show them some love by visiting their official website via the link here!

More Competitions!

While this competition has come to an end, that doesn’t mean that we’re out of prizes! With us currently having two giveaways underway, if you missed out on this one, there’s still plenty of chances to get yourself some goodies!

Congratulations again to Jacob M and remember, keep checking out our website and social media platforms for all future competitions!

